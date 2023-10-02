Is Brock Bowers a senior? Georgia tight end's college and NFL draft eligibility explored

Brock Bowers was a vital part of the Georgia Bulldogs team that won back-to-back college football national championships in 2021 and 2022. The tight end was a starter in 2021, having 56 pass receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also covered 56 rushing yards on four carries for one touchdown.

Bowers improved his numbers in the 2022 season with 63 receptions over 942 yards for seven touchdowns. He also attempted nine carries over 109 yards for three touchdowns. He continues to be an important piece of Kirby Smart’s team as the Bulldogs attempt to complete a national championship three-peat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Brock Bowers a senior?

Brock Bowers is a junior tight end for the Georgia Bulldogs. There may be those who imagine that Bowers is a senior. This may be because he has achieved so much in just two seasons as a college football player.

Brock Bowers arrived in Georgia in January 2021 as an early enrollee. He was set to be a backup tight end to starters Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert for the 2021 season. However, he got a break into the starting lineup when Washington sustained a foot injury. He settled perfectly into the role and helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship wins.

At the end of his freshman season, Bowers won the SEC Freshman of the Year. He was also named on the All-SEC first team and the All-American second team. Bowers went on to have a more impressive season in 2022 and was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver as they won their second consecutive national championship.

He ended his sophomore season by winning the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country. He was also named on the All-American first team. Bowers’ junior season has started on a similar note, with 30 receptions over the first five games for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has not fully fulfilled the requirements for NFL eligibility. The quarterback has been out of high school for three years but is yet to exhaust his college eligibility. However, given his high draft probability, Bowers can apply for an exemption from the rule and enter the NFL draft before exhausting his college eligibility.

What's next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs are attempting to break a college football record by winning their third national championship in three seasons. The last time any team in college football tried this was in 2013. The Alabama Crimson Tide won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 but could not achieve a third consecutive win in 2013.

No. 1 Georgia has won five out of its first five games this season. However, there are worries about the Bulldogs’ offense and ability to score points. The Bulldogs have not scored beyond 50 points in any of their games this season.

The Bulldogs next play the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 7.