Is Bru McCoy a senior? Tennessee WR's collegiate career explored

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy suffered a gruesome injury during the Volunteers' Week 5 game against South Carolina. The former five-star recruit was carted off the field and transported to the hospital following the horrific ankle dislocation in the second quarter of the 41-20 win on Saturday.

McCoy has undergone a successful surgery on the ankle, according to the Volunteers athletic department. This will rule the former USC receiver out of the 2023 college football season. He had recorded 17 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Is Bru McCoy a senior?

Bru McCoy was playing his senior season with the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). The wide receiver committed to playing college football at USC in 2018 as a five-star recruit. He graduated early from Mater Dei High School and enrolled at USC in January 2019.

However, he made the unexpected decision to transfer to Texas just 17 days later. This came as a result of the wide receiver feeling betrayed after Kliff Kingsbury left USC to become the coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

He participated in the Texas Longhorns' spring practice and was believed to be anticipating the fall practice. In a dramatic turn of events, McCoy left Texas in the summer of 2019 and made another unexpected decision to transfer back to USC in June.

Bru McCoy missed a significant portion of the 2019 season due to undiagnosed symptoms. This resulted in the wide receiver redshirting for that season. However, he made his college football debut in 2020, playing six games for the Trojans that season.

Following an allegation of domestic violence, McCoy was arrested in July 2021. The incident led to his indefinite suspension. He was not reinstated to the team despite all charges being dropped due to lack of evidence.

Transfer to Tennessee

After the USC athletic department chose not to reinstate him to the team, Bru McCoy transferred to Tennessee in May 2022. During his inaugural season with the Volunteers, the wide receiver achieved 52 receptions for 667 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

He had planned to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Nonetheless, his recent injury could significantly jeopardize his draft prospects, potentially leading him to resume playing for the Volunteers in 2024. It's worth noting that he was projected to be a fourth-round pick before sustaining the injury.