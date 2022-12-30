Bryce Young is set to return to the Alabama Crimson Tide one last time to play in the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday. The quarterback will start for Alabama against the Kansas State Wildcats at the Caesars Superdome.

Along with Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will suit up for the Crimson Tide before joining the NFL Draft in 2023. Young and Anderson explained how they're trying to set an example of leadership and accountability for their Alabama teammates to follow once they're in the NFL.

While speaking to reporters last week, Young touched upon the importance of being around his Alabama teammates one final time.

"I wanted to finish with my teammates this season. There's been a lot of work that's gone into this year, and I just get another chance to play with my brothers. That's really how I look at it. We've all had each other's backs all year. It's been about accountability, about making sure we're holding ourselves to our standard. That's a word that we all live by, that I live by."

Young has already accomplished plenty during his two seasons as Alabama's starter behind center. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will hope to end his stint with the team on a high by winning the Sugar Bowl.

Bryce Young's stats for Alabama in 2022

Bryce Young enjoyed another spectacular campaign with the Crimson Tide in the 2022 season. He has racked up 3,007 yards on 230 passes with 27 touchdowns and only five interceptions. The quarterback also has 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Young led the Crimson Tide to second in the SEC West with a 10-2 record. Alabama will head into the Sugar Bowl game against the Wildcats as favorites with their talismanic 21-year-old at quarterback.

