Caleb Williams was wildly impressive last season. Some college football analysts have called it one of the best individual performances in college football history. The question now will be what does Williams have in store for an encore?

Williams was so good he has ascended to becoming one of the top five USC QBs of all time, but with only one season under his belt, he can't top the list just yet.

Where exactly does Caleb Williams place in the top five? Let's dive in and find out:

#5) Rodney Peete (1985-88)

Rodney Peete may not have had the highs of his career that some of his contemporaries at the position have had, but Peete was as consistent as anyone. He set the record for the most starts by a QB (40), eventually eclipsed by Carson Palmer.

Rodney Peete was a winner, leading the Trojans to three straight winning seasons. Unfortunately for him, his career was never highlighted with a national title run or a Heisman Trophy award, so his name tends to get lost in the shuffle.

#4) Pat Haden (1973-74)

Many college football fans know Pat Haden as the athletic director for the Trojans, where he led many programs to great heights. What they may not know about Pat Haden, is that he was one of the greatest QBs in the history of USC.

Haden played so well in his three Rose Bowl appearances he was named to the Rose Bowl Hall-of-Fame. Haden was a highly prolific QB in an era where the offense was hard to come by.

#3) Carson Palmer (2000-02)

Carson Palmer was the epitome of a prototypical QB who seemingly did everything well. Pete Carroll arrived before Palmer's junior season, and fans saw the best version of him during his last two seasons of eligibility.

Palmer was one of the most productive QBs in the modern era, throwing for 72 TDs and almost 12,000 yards. Palmer played his best ball during his final season as he was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

#2) Caleb Williams (2022-present)

The only thing that stands in Caleb Williams' way is whether he puts together another campaign as he did in 2022. Williams was otherworldly and dominated every team put in his way last season. As a sophomore, he took home the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC

Several Trojan QBs have taken home the Heisman Trophy, but no one has been able to win two recognitions. With head coach Lincoln Riley dialing up the plays and plenty of weapons around him, Williams should be in the running for the Heisman Trophy once again.

#1) Matt Leinart (2003-05)

As great as Caleb Williams played last year, many have forgotten how good Matt Leinart was. Leinart was so good at USC that there's an argument that he is the greatest Trojan football player ever.

Leinart only lost twice during his tenure in Southern Cal. Leinart was awarded every collegiate sports award imaginable. The USC team during the Leinart era was a collection of some of the best athletes the Trojans had ever seen.

