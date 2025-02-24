Is Chase Brecht returning in 2025? Closer look at Ohio State RB's NCAA eligibility

While Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class is loaded with potential stars, running back Chase Brecht finds himself among a large group of returning players looking to bolster the Buckeyes' national title defense.

Ad

However, with Ohio State bringing in elite talent, his role in the offense remains a topic of discussion.

Is Chase Brecht returning in 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohio State RB Chase Brecht remains eligible to return for the 2025 season. His academic standing, eligibility timeline and roster status align with NCAA regulations, allowing him to compete as a senior, per reports.

Brecht joined the Buckeyes in June 2022 as part of their recruiting class. Although he was a freshman during the 2022-23 academic year, Ohio State listed him as a sophomore due to his academic progression in marketing.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, NCAA rules grant athletes five years to complete four seasons of competition, barring special circumstances such as medical redshirts or COVID-19-related extensions.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Brecht balanced his dual role while earning recognition as an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete. By 2024-25, he had completed three years of competition, making 2025 his final season under standard NCAA guidelines.

Furthermore, while the NCAA granted extensions to athletes affected by the 2020 pandemic, his 2022 enrollment disqualifies him from this provision.

Ad

Competition in the Buckeyes' backfield is heating up

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Parris Campbell - Source: Imagn

Ohio State’s official roster designation listed Chase Brecht as a sophomore in 2024-25, despite it being his third year of athletic involvement.

Ad

Competition in the Buckeyes' backfield is heating up. Their 2025 class features two highly regarded running backs: four-star prospects Anthony Rogers (No. 5 RB nationally) and Bo Jackson (No. 9 RB). While their arrival adds depth, Brecht’s versatility as both a rusher and receiver gives him a unique edge.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Brecht is expected to cap his college career in 2025 while helping Ohio State chase Big Ten and College Football Playoff success.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes’ recruiting class also features elite talent beyond the backfield. Quarterback Tavien St. Clair (No. 7 overall) and cornerback Devin Sanchez (No. 8) headline a group that includes 21 four- or five-star prospects—tied for second-most in the nation behind only Georgia (25).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place