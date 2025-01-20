Is Christian Gray playing in the CFP national championship? Notre Dame CB's status explored

Christian Gray has stepped up in his sophomore year to become one of Marcus Freeman's most important players in Notre Dame's secondary. Gray's ball-hawking ability has been crucial in the Fighting Irish's run to the CFP national championship game.

Hence, before the big game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, let's examine Gray's availability.

Is Christian Gray playing in the CFP national championship?

Christian Gray is playing in the CFP national championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Notre Dame standout cornerback enters the crunch matchup without an injury designation.

Gray has been mostly present in the Fighting Irish's run to the finals. His impact is felt weekly due to his great hand, footwork and tracking ability.

While Gray is good to go, the same can't be said about a couple of his teammates. Defensive end Boubacar Traore, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, defensive lineman Rylie Mills, tight end Cooper Flanagan and offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp will miss the title game due to injuries sustained in the run-up.

How did Christian Gray perform in the CFP semifinals?

Christian Gray had a decent game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. He covered well, was aggressive when targeted and showcased future NFL-caliber traits.

Gray ended the game with two tackles and one interception. The interception was crucial as his side won 27-24 in the Orange Bowl.

Who will be Notre Dame's starting cornerbacks for the CFP national championship?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start with Christian Gray and Leonard Moore at cornerback. Gray is in his sophomore year, while Moore is in his freshman year.

Gray has started 14 games this season, and his impact has been felt on defense and special teams. He made what turned out to be the game-sealing pick in the Orange Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Fighting Irish then scored a field goal to seal a famous victory.

Moore got his first start against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but he's been a mainstay ever since. Moore has racked up 29 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in his first year. He'll look to cap up the season with a win in the national championship game.

