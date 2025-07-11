Is College Football 26 on Game Pass? Exploring EA Sports game's access, platform details, price and more

EA Sports launched College Football 26 on Thursday after months of anticipation for the latest installment of the video game. It marked the second edition of the game released by the publisher following its return from more than a decade's hiatus in 2024.

Ad

Just like College Football 25, EA Sports has once again been released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S despite talks of considering other platforms. However, many Xbox users are wondering if the game is available on Game Pass.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is College Football 26 on Game Pass?

The College Football 26 won't be available for subscribers on Xbox Game Pass. However, Game Pass Ultimate tier subscribers will get a free trial of the game. This tier includes EA Play, and it will allow subscribers to play the game for 10 hours before its official release.

Ad

Trending

However, Game Pass subscribers will only be able to access the Standard Edition of the game in the trial period. The highly anticipated game is available in Deluxe Edition and the MVP Bundle, which includes Madden NFL 26, both of which offer early access to players from July 7.

Furthermore, while the Game Pass Ultimate subscription allows users to access games on PC, it won't be possible for College Football 26. As mentioned earlier, the game has been released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, limiting Game Pass subscribers to the Xbox console.

Ad

Should subscribers fall in love with the game during the trial period, the digital version can be purchased on the Microsoft Store. The Standard Edition retails for $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 and the MVP Bundle, including Madden NFL 26, is priced at $149.99.

When will College Football 26 come to Game Pass?

There’s no confirmation from EA Sports on when College Football 26 will be available on Game Pass or if it will be made available there. However, while the game isn’t available on Game Pass at launch, history suggests it may arrive later.

Ad

College Football 25 was added to Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play on March 27, 2025, roughly nine months after its release. Given this pattern, the latest installment could join Game Pass around March or April 2026. However, no plans have been confirmed yet.

The previous edition of the game generated a lot of buzz, which many expect to continue with the new release. Gamers who play only on Game Pass, therefore, can't wait for it to be available on the service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More