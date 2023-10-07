Is Conner Weigman playing today vs. Alabama? Texas A&M QB's injury status explored

Conner Weigman suffered a foot injury during Texas A&M's Week 4 game against Auburn, which will rule him out of the 2023 college football season. In light of this, the Aggies' starting quarterback won't be available for selection in the Week 6 encounter against Alabama.

His injury was initially considered minor as X-rays had revealed nothing significant during the game. However, further testing showed a fractured bone that required proper rest for healing.

The starting job returns to Max Johnson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Max Johnson will be Texas A&M starter for the rest of the season. His season-ending injury gave Weigman the starting quarterback role in the last four games of 2022. A dramatic reversal of roles will see Johnson return for the rest of the season.

Notably, Johnson played the first eight games before getting injured last season, allowing freshman Weigman to start the remaining four. Weigman played four games this season, allowing Johnson to play the Aggies' last eight games of the season.

Max Johnson's brother, Jake Johnson, who also plays as a tight end for Texas A&M, has confidence in his brother's ability to guide the team through the challenging Southeastern Conference schedule that Texas A&M is set to confront in the absence of Conner Weigman.

“A lot of people forget about it, but he's been in the SEC for several years, and he's been dominating the SEC West. He's got a lot of touchdowns to his name, and he's totally confident. He's, honestly, the toughest competitor that's ever been a part of my life. I think he leads the team well,” said Jake Johnson.

Junior season to be crucial to Conner Weigman's draft chances

Having ended his sophomore season on a disappointing note, Weigman should take advantage of his junior season in College Station to improve his draft chances. The former five-star recruit is one of the highly-rated quarterback prospects in college football and needs to prove that in 2024.

Weigman was impressive in the early stages of this season, throwing for 979 yards and eight touchdowns in the four games he started. He also rushed 63 yards and two touchdowns, continuing the brilliant job he’s done since he took over the starting quarterback role in the latter stages of the 2022 season.