Is Dan Lanning in Tuscaloosa? Exploring viral rumors around Oregon HC's Alabama visit after Nick Saban's announcement

Dan Lanning has done a commendable job since taking over as coach of the No. 6 Oregon in Dec. 2021. Hence, it's no surprise that he has been linked with the coaching job at No. 5 Alabama after Nick Saban abruptly stepped down from his post on Wednesday.

Saban spent 17 years coaching in Tuscaloosa and helped the Crimson Tide to seven national championships. Soon after news of Saban's retirement broke, reports from Action Network's Brett McMurphy said that Lanning is one of Alabama’s top targets.

Rumors of Saban's replacement became the talk of the town on social media. A report from KVAL CBS in Eugene, Oregon, claimed that Lanning was already in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday.

The news went viral after anchor Brandon Kamerman said:

"As we did report before, I do, I previously worked in Alabama - in Tuscaloosa. Of course, I do have some sources there. We did confirm that Lanning is in Tuscaloosa - in Alabama.

"It doesn't mean the job is signed - the contract is signed, but he's there, and what I was told is that the players were told a decision will be made in the next 72 hour."

Although KVAL's Kamerman confirmed that Dan Lanning was in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, reports from 247Sports have contradicted his statements.

Is Dan Lanning in Tuscaloosa?

As per 247's Oregon writer Matt Prehm, Lanning was not in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. He tweeted:

"The mass hysteria coaching rumors create on this app are hilariously yet painfully incredible. Dan Lanning is not in Tuscaloosa tonight. Come on, people."

While Lanning is a potential target for the Crimson Tide and still might join Alabama, reliable sources confirmed that he was not in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

Notably, Lanning worked with Saban at Alabama during the 2015 season. He was a graduate assistant and was part of the staff that helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship that season.

Lanning then worked as an inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Memphis for two years. He was hired as the outside linebackers coach at Georgia in 2018.

In his final season with the Bulldogs, Lanning helped them win the national championship before taking up the coaching job at Oregon.