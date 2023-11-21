Is David Sanders related to Deion Sanders? Taking a closer look at the No. 1 OT of the 2025 class

Five-star prospect David Sanders is one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the class of 2025. He has caught the attention of several scouts and programs with Providence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, having recorded significant success with the team.

The offensive tackle has received offers from reputable college football programs nationwide, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State. He's notably visited a couple of them and has some planned visits to other programs in the future.

With his last name, many people have asked if David Sanders has any relationship with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders. We take a look at that in this article.

Is David Sanders related to Deion Sanders?

David Sanders and Deion Sanders do not share the same biological relation. The similarity in the last name of the highly-rated OT and the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is just a mere coincidence. David is not one of Deion's five children nor his nephew.

However, David and Deion could cross paths as the 6-foot-6, 270-lb player anticipates his transition to college football. Colorado submitted an offer for David Sanders in January and remains interested in him, creating the possibility of playing under Deion Sanders.

The highly-rated player announced the offer on his X account, showing his excitement and gratitude for the recognition by the university. He notably tagged Deion Sanders in the post, which could have brought a closer relationship.

"Beyond blessed to have received an offer from The University of Colorado!!! @ChadGrier_ @jgoody55 @PDS_ ChargersFB @TimBrewster @Deion Sanders."

Like many student-athletes, David might harbor a dream of playing college football under Coach Prime, which could see him give his commitment to Colorado despite the interest from a good number of powerhouse programs. As per 247Sports, the No. 1 OT of the class of 2025 has an offer from the Texas Longhorns.

David Sanders making his foray into the NIL world

Sanders is not delaying the opportunity to profit from his NIL until college. As a high school athlete in North Carolina, he can monetize his popularity and prowess according to the NIL policy of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.

The offensive tackle has enlisted the services of WME Sports for NIL representation to assist in navigating the space. The agency, which has established itself as one of the top players in the NIL world, will play a crucial role in securing Sanders lucrative endorsement deals.