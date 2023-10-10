Is Deion Sanders' mother still alive? Looking at Coach Prime's bonding with his mother

Deion Sanders is a mama's boy. His mother, Connie Knight, raised him all by herself alongside her sister Tracie Knight. She was always there supporting him in his dreams and pursuit of an athletic career. You might say she succeeded, considering Deion Sanders is a legend of American sports, having played both professional football and baseball.

Connie and her husband Mims Sanders divorced when Deion was just two years old. Later she would marry Willie Knight, with whom she had her only other child Tracie Knight. While no exact date of birth is known publicly, it is known she was born on November 17 and is currently in her 80s.

Connie is proud of her son's career, who wouldn't? She's active on social media, with the handle "Momma PRIME" on Instagram and posted in 2022 to wish her son a happy 55th birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders and the Buffs season so far

Coach Prime has brought vast improvements to a Colorado team that went 1-11 in the 2022 season. Sanders made a complete overhaul of the roster in the transfer portal, changing almost the entirety of the team's roster. Among the most important transfers that came into Boulder, were Deion's two kids Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and five-star recruit and two-way starter Travis Hunter.

The three of them came into the team from Jackson State, Prime's previous coaching gig.

The Buffs are currently 4-2, having opened the season with an upset victory over last year's finalist the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. After a Week 2 victory over Nebraska, the Buffaloes even came into the No. 18 spot in the AP Poll. Week 4 brought a reality check for Deion Sanders and the squad, as the Oregon Ducks destroyed them 42-6.

Shedeur Sanders has been the standout player of the team in the season so far, with 2,020 passing yards,16 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has managed all of this while having one of the worst O-lines in the sport, having been sacked 26 times which makes him the most sacked QB this year. He has had two games with seven sacks.

In Week 6 they won a close encounter with Arizona State 27-24, with Shedeur throwing for 239 yards with one touchdown pass.