Is Deion Sanders’ show coming on Netflix? Exploring Prime Time’s latest announcement

Deion Sanders has been a major part of popular culture for over thirty years. He went from high school phenom to NFL star and Hall of Famer, and he's one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football.

Deion is thriving as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and is also fresh off seeing his son, Shedeur Sanders, get selected in the 2025 NFL draft. There's hardly ever a dull moment around him.

With the 2025 college football season approaching, let's look at the status of Deion's next major project.

Is Deion Sanders’ show coming on Netflix?

Yes, Deion Sanders' show is coming to Netflix, according to the streaming company.

"Deion 'PRIME TIME' Sanders is coming to Netflix in 2026," Netflix tweeted on Wednesday.

Tudem by Netflix reported that PRIME TIME is in production and will consist of three 60-minute episodes. It's scheduled to premiere in 2026.

The show will spotlight Sanders' penchant for sporting reinvention and give viewers an up-close and personal look at one of American sports' most popular and accomplished figures.

It will also showcase his growth as a two-sport athlete, a primetime analyst and a top 25 college football coach. Sanders is expected to speak candidly about his life experiences.

What can fans expect from Deion Sanders' Netflix show?

Deion Sanders shared his thoughts about the Netflix series and said he is excited to share his story.

"It means so much to finally be able to tell my unfiltered story, my TRUTH. I was PRIME TIME, then I dropped the TIME and became PRIME, and now I am in the third quarter of my life and they call me COACH PRIME," Sanders said on Wednesday, via Netflix. "You all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION … and I am excited to share that with you all the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between. They cannot stop or contain what God has purposed."

Sanders is preparing for his third full season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He guided the program to bowl game eligibility in 2024 and will look to continue the steady improvement in the 2025 campaign.

However, Deion will be without Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. They are now in the NFL and are testaments to the solid work done by Coach Prime at Colorado.

