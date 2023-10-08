Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has hit the headlines after his heroics during the Red River Rivalry won the Sooners the iconic game at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

He began his career at the University of Central Florida in 2019 before entering the transfer portal and joining the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022.

The quarterback was named the starting QB by Sooners coach Brent Venables and he has been one of college football's best quarterbacks this season.

Roman Gabriel was a quarterback star at North Carolina State and was named a two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1960 and 1961.

He was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1962 AFL draft by the Oakland Raiders. He was also picked No. 2 overall in the 1962 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Is Dillon Gabriel related to Roman Gabriel?

After his meteoric rise in college football with the Sooners, the question of whether the Oklahoma QB is related to Roman Gabriel has cropped up several times.

Despite sharing the same surname and playing the same position, Dillon Gabriel is not related to Roman Gabriel.

The Rise of Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel won the battle for the starting QB spot over freshman Jackson Arnold after fall camp. In 12 games last season, he had 3,168 yards, resulting in 25 touchdowns. He's on course to shatter that record this season.

Gabriel went 23-of-38 for 285 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards during a complete performance against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

He had a concussion last year when the Sooners were beaten 49-0 by Texas and he more than made up for it this year.

Brent Venables, the Oklahoma coach, paid his QB the highest compliment after the game.

"He's (Gabriel) the calmest guy I've ever been around at the quarterback position," Venables said. "He was fearless."

After his heroics against Texas, where he outshone Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Gabriel summarized the aspects that he treasures the most.

“I got a lot of fans back home who just love me and are very supportive of my dreams and aspirations,” Gabriel said. “There's three things I represent: That’s the name of the front of my jersey, the name on my back, and the state of Hawaii just because that’s what made me. I hold it heavy because I love that place. I love everything it represents. That’s love, humility, and respect.”

It is time to take Dillon Gabriel seriously after putting in a stellar performance in a huge game against a top-ranked side.