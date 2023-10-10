Is Dillon Gabriel a senior? Oklahoma QB's collegiate career explored

Dillon Gabriel made a significant impression on college football during the Red River Showdown against Texas last Saturday. The Oklahoma quarterback seized the attention of numerous fans as he skillfully guided the Sooners to a thrilling victory at the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel had an outstanding performance, accumulating 285 passing yards and 113 rushing yards during the game, resulting in two all-purpose touchdowns. This took his college football career to a new level, with many now interested in seeing how he continues to perform this season.

Is Dillion Gabriel a senior?

Dillon Gabriel, 22, is in his senior year at Oklahoma and majors in communication at the university. The quarterback started his college football career at UCF in 2019 after a high school career that saw him throw for an astonishing 9,948 yards and 105 touchdowns.

The Mililani, Hawaii native began his freshman season at UCF as a backup quarterback to Brandon Wimbush but assumed the starting role in the second game and went on to start all 12 remaining games of the season. He led the Knights to conclude the season with a 10–3 record.

His three seasons at UCF saw him throw for 8037 yards and 70 touchdowns, leaving the program as one of its most prolific signal-callers ever. Gabriel initially announced his transfer to UCLA on social media in November 2021. However, he had a change of mind and announced his transfer to Oklahoma in December.

Dillon Gabriel's tenure at Oklahoma has been brilliant despite the Sooners' underwhelming performance in 2022. He has also started the 2023 season on a brilliant note and hopes to lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoffs as well as the Big 12 Championship in their last season in the conference.

Will Dillon Gabriel declare for the draft?

Dillon Gabriel is anticipated to enter the 2024 NFL draft, marking the end of his five-season journey in college football. Despite the amount of competition, his impressive performance this season has solidified his status as one of the top signal-callers in the 2024 draft.

While Gabriel's draft potential has been somewhat restricted due to his limited arm strength and running abilities, his strong start to the season and standout performance against Texas have elevated his draft stock. He is now projected as a Day 3 pick, with the possibility of moving up to Day 2 if he maintains his impressive performance.