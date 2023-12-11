Is DJ Uiagalelei to Florida State an imminent move as Oregon State QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

DJ Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the regular season, marking the end of his tenure at Oregon State after just one season. The quarterback found his footing in college football with the Beavers after a nightmare tenure at Clemson.

Uiagalelei's decision to enter the transfer portal followed the exit of coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State. While Smith's departure might not have a direct link to his decision, it’s evident that the Beavers' uncertain future had a role to play. He has already been linked to a move to Tallahassee ahead of 2024.

Is DJ Uiagalelei to Florida State an imminent move?

Following his entry to the transfer, one of the programs Uiagalelei was immediately linked to was Florida State. Jordan Travis' era as the Seminoles has come to an end after he got injured late in the 2023 season, and he is expected to enter the NFL draft.

Without a doubt, Florida State needs a worthy replacement to stay competitive in college football. It was evident in the games Travis missed for the Seminoles after getting injured. The team struggled offensively against in-state rival Florida as well as Louisville in the ACC championship game.

All indications indicate DJ Uiagalelei as the likely Jordan Travis successor in Tallahassee. The move will mark the quarterback's return to the ACC after starting his career at Clemson.

Speaking on ESPN's "College Football Live," analyst Pete Thamel disclosed that Uiagalelei could join the Seminoles:

"As for DJ Uiagalelei, we could see a return to the ACC. The two schools that have emerged as his top suitors are Florida State and Louisville. He has no visits set. Mississippi State has also shown some interest. But DJU could be making a cross-country trip back to the Atlantic."

Pete Nakos also confirmed the interest of both Florida State and Louisville in the quarterback following their ACC championship game encounter. However, the Seminoles are the more likely destination for the quarterback, according to a host of reports.

Sportsbooks’ line also seems to align with the belief that the Seminoles have a favorable likelihood of landing the coveted transfer quarterback. Florida State currently holds the top position among programs, with odds of acquiring DJ Uiagalelei ahead of the 2024 season.

During his single season with the Beavers, Uiagalelei achieved a career-high of 2,638 passing yards, delivering 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. This presents him as one of the best quarterbacks on the portal.