Is DJ Uiagalelei from Hawaii? A look at Florida State star's roots

After a decent 2023 college football season, DJ Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal and went to Florida State. Uiagalelei previously played at Clemson and Oregon State. However, it looks like FSU will be his last stop before a potential NFL career.

As we anticipate the 2024 college football season, let's take a look at DJ Uiagalelei's roots.

Is DJ Uiagalelei from Hawaii?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No, DJ Uiagalelei is not from Hawaii. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, his parents emigrated from Samoa to Hawaii, but the Seminoles QB was born in Inland Empire, California. So he is of Samoan ethnicity.

Uiagalelei is entering his fifth and final season of NCAA eligibility. Upon joining Florida State, he replaces the departed Jordan Travis as the starting quarterback.

Trending

What to expect from DJ Uiagalelei in 2024?

DJ Uiagalelei has shown great potential, starting with his high school days. Uiagalelei was picked as Trevor Lawrence's long-term successor at Clemson, but the California-born QB wasn't able to produce at the level required to lead the Tigers.

DJ Uiagalelei will get his last chance to prove to scouts that he's not just a physical specimen but also ready for the pros. Uiagalelei is entering a solid program at Florida State, with an elite offensive line and several weapons in the receiving corps.

DJ Uiagalelei and the Florida State Seminoles start the season with a loss to Georgia Tech

Uiagalelei will look to play better in the coming weeks after a forgettable debut against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles suffered a Week 0 upset loss to the Yellow Jackets, with Uiagalelei enduring a mediocre debut. He produced 193 passing yards, zero TDs, zero interceptions, and seven rushing yards.

It remains to be seen whether the dual-threat QB and his teammates can bounce back and make the expanded CFP playoffs for the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.