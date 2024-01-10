Is Donovan Edwards a senior? Michigan RB's recent performance in CFP natty explored 

Donovan Edwards impressed the nation with his performance in the first quarter of the national championship game against the Washington Huskies. He netted two touchdown runs for 40-plus yards, giving Michigan a comfortable lead they would keep until the end of the game. The Wolverines won 34-13.

The junior was one of the key drivers on the final chapter of the Wolverines' 12th national title. He wasn't Michigan's top rusher, as Blake Corum rushed 134 yards and 2 TDs. However, his 104 rushing yards built a lead that the Wolverines couldn't catch up to.

Is Donovan Edwards a senior?

No, Donovan Edwards is a junior at the University of Michigan. He still has two years of eligibility left, meaning his future with Michigan looks bright if he chooses to stay.

The running back just became eligible for the NFL Draft after his third college season. It is doubtful he will leave Michigan yet. He is far from the finished product, and this wasn't his best season despite Monday night's outstanding performance. He would do well to use his two remaining years of eligibility.

Teammates and Donovan Edwards reflect on breakthrough game

This wasn't Edwards' best season by far. Even with the performance on Monday night, he recorded just 497 yards this year, a far cry from the 991 he had in 2022. His teammates know this and are happy he had his big moment on the highest stage. Blake Corum said the following about Edwards' performance after the game:

"I was so excited for Donovan because I just felt like he needed that, he's back. Dono is back."

Edwards reflected on the historic night.

"It's a beautiful feeling," Edwards said on the field after the game. "Everything is just relief right now ... It's up to you to be able to rise to the occasion and remember the down times, of course I have the feeling of being flustered, frustrated, and I definitely have been working on that. I just feel like this year has been a blessing for me."

"I'm in a national championship game. I have three Big Ten championship rings. I just feel like regardless of how this year has gone for me, there has been a lot more blessings in what I've been going through beyond football. Even though I know I'm still going to be great at football."