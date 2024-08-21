Is Dylan Raiola from Hawaii? Exploring Nebraska freshman's roots

Dylan Raiola is one of the most hyped freshmen entering the college football scene in 2024. The Buford High School product joins the Nebraska Cornhuskers as their QB for now and potentially the future.

Is Dylan Raiola from Hawaii?

Yes, Dylan Raiola is from Hawaii. According to 247 Sports, Raiola is Native Hawaiian. Dylan is the son of Dominic Raiola, a former 14-year Detroit Lions center.

Dylan left Hawaii at the age of 12 and has grown to become one of the most impressive young prospects in the country. Ahead of his commitment to Nebraska, he was 247Sports' No. 2 prospect, No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 player in Georgia for the 2024 class.

Dylan Raiola had 24 offers coming out of high school

According to ESPN recruiting, Raiola had 24 scholarship offers coming out of high school. The Buford High School star was viewed as a consensus top-three quarterback in his class, and the best teams in the country coveted his services.

Raiola had offers from the cream of the crop, like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, USC and Washington, among others. However, he decided to take his talents to Nebraska and continue his family's legacy with the Cornhuskers.

Will Dylan Raiola start for Nebraska in 2024?

Raiola is one of the high-profile freshmen poised to start at center in Year 1 of college. While Matt Rhule hasn't made it official, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Raiola will start for the Cornhuskers in Week 1.

Nebraska last started a freshman quarterback in 2018. The iconic Adrian Martinez was the last quarterback to start for the Cornhuskers.

Martinez was fabulous during his freshman year at Nebraska, putting up a stat line of 3,246 yards and 25 TDs in 2018. Raiola achieving a stat line like Martinez's would be seen as a success by the Nebraska fan base.

The aim is to make a postseason push and develop one of the best young quarterbacks in the nation into a bonafide collegiate star.

