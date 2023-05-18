Is Dylan Raiola related to Matthew Stafford? Exploring the connection between the new Georgia commit and Rams QB

Dylan Raiola recently announced his commitment to Kirby Smart’s University of Georgia Football team. The Bulldogs have become a powerhouse under Coach Smart, having won the national title two years in a row. With the addition of Raiola for their 2024 squad, Smart is letting his competitors know the program's intentions.

The No.1 recruit for the 2024 graduating class, Raiola, is the son of former Detroit Lions center, Dominic Raiola. With the family having athletic roots and inclination, it seemed predestinated that Dylan would make it big.

The Georgia announcement is Raiola’s second commitment. He originally signed with Ohio State in May 2022. However, in December 2022, the 6 foot 3 QB, de-committed from the Buckeyes. This being his second college commitment announcement, a lot of factors would have gone into him finally announcing for the Bulldogs.

One obvious factor that comes to light is Raiola’s equation with former Georgia quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The current LA Rams’ QB attended the University of Georgia from 2006 to 2008. Post which, the Detroit Lions drafted him into the NFL.

During his time with the Lions, Stafford was teammates with Dylan’s father, Dominic Raiola. Having snapped the ball for Stafford from 2009 until his retirement in 2014, Dominic developed quite a relationship with his quarterback.

While Dylan is not related to Matthew Stafford, he is known to have called the Super Bowl winner “Uncle Matthew” and is now following his college journey. With everyone around Dylan having close connections with the NFL, any other career choice would have almost felt wrong at this point.

Dylan Raiola will work with Matthew Stafford's old offensive coordinator

While Dylan Raiola may have a strong affection for "Uncle Matthew," there’s another common factor from Stafford’s time in Georgia.

The offensive coordinator that worked with Stafford back in 2006, Mike Bobo, is back to the Athens campus after spending a few years working with other teams. Stafford had his best season under Bebo for Georgia in 2008 before being drafted by the Lions. Having enabled Stafford to unlock his potential, the Raiola family will be hopeful that Coach Bebo does the same with young Dylan.

Five-star recruit Dylan Raiola will be a huge addition to the Bulldogs’ side. Georgia fans will be hopeful when Raiola steps foot on the Athens Campus in 2024, in a dominant Kirby Smart era.

