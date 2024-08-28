The Florida State Seminoles opened the 2024 college football season with a Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus Classic. The Seminoles suffered an upset from the Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland despite being the overwhelming favorites for the encounter.

Following its performance last season, Florida State was ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll Top 25, presenting the program as the highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mike Norvell’s team ended the regular season undefeated in 2023, winning the ACC title.

The Seminoles were ranked just ahead of Missouri, Utah and LSU while sitting below Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame in the rankings. They also led the three other conference rivals who made the rankings, standing ahead of Clemson (14), Miami (19) and NC State (24).

Here’s a look at the full preseason AP Poll Top 25 for the 2024 season:

AP Top 25 football rankings

Georgia (46) Ohio State (15) Oregon (1) Texas Alabama Ole Miss Notre Dame Penn State Michigan Florida State Missouri Utah LSU Clemson Tennessee Oklahoma Oklahoma State Kansas State Miami Texas A&M Arizona Kansas USC NC State Iowa

Fear of missing out on playoff rises for Florida State

Florida State was controversially left out of the College Football Playoff last season despite going undefeated in the regular season and winning the conference title. However, with the playoffs expanded to 12 teams, the Seminoles were believed to have a better chance.

The unexpected loss against Georgia Tech in Week 0 has changed the look of things. Many now see the possibility of the Seminoles missing out on the playoffs this season. Nonetheless, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum doesn't believe it's over for the team just yet despite recent fears (via On3.com):

“They’re not in great shape, but the hyperbole is going to have to pause for a few minutes, because Greeny, one loss does not end your season,” Finebaum said to Mike Greenberg in his appearance on ‘Get Up’ regarding Florida State’s CFP hopes.

“It’s a conference loss, and I think that’s the most important thing because in the new world, the ACC champion would end up getting a bid to the playoffs. So, that puts them in a problematic situation,” he added.

Without a doubt, there's a bit of pressure on Mike Norvell now following the loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Nonetheless, the Seminoles remain a strong team and can still go on to claim the conference crown as many projected them to during the offseason.

Do you think the Florida State Seminoles will make the College Football Playoff this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

