  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Is the Florida State Seminoles football team ranked this season? Closer look at 2024 season rankings 

Is the Florida State Seminoles football team ranked this season? Closer look at 2024 season rankings 

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Aug 28, 2024 03:26 GMT
Florida State v Georgia Tech - 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Source: Getty
Florida State v Georgia Tech 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

The Florida State Seminoles opened the 2024 college football season with a Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus Classic. The Seminoles suffered an upset from the Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland despite being the overwhelming favorites for the encounter.

also-read-trending Trending

Following its performance last season, Florida State was ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll Top 25, presenting the program as the highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mike Norvell’s team ended the regular season undefeated in 2023, winning the ACC title.

The Seminoles were ranked just ahead of Missouri, Utah and LSU while sitting below Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame in the rankings. They also led the three other conference rivals who made the rankings, standing ahead of Clemson (14), Miami (19) and NC State (24).

Here’s a look at the full preseason AP Poll Top 25 for the 2024 season:

AP Top 25 football rankings

  1. Georgia (46)

  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Fear of missing out on playoff rises for Florida State

Florida State was controversially left out of the College Football Playoff last season despite going undefeated in the regular season and winning the conference title. However, with the playoffs expanded to 12 teams, the Seminoles were believed to have a better chance.

The unexpected loss against Georgia Tech in Week 0 has changed the look of things. Many now see the possibility of the Seminoles missing out on the playoffs this season. Nonetheless, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum doesn't believe it's over for the team just yet despite recent fears (via On3.com):

“They’re not in great shape, but the hyperbole is going to have to pause for a few minutes, because Greeny, one loss does not end your season,” Finebaum said to Mike Greenberg in his appearance on ‘Get Up’ regarding Florida State’s CFP hopes.
“It’s a conference loss, and I think that’s the most important thing because in the new world, the ACC champion would end up getting a bid to the playoffs. So, that puts them in a problematic situation,” he added.

Without a doubt, there's a bit of pressure on Mike Norvell now following the loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Nonetheless, the Seminoles remain a strong team and can still go on to claim the conference crown as many projected them to during the offseason.

Do you think the Florida State Seminoles will make the College Football Playoff this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी