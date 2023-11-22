In the evolving landscape of realignment in college sports, FSU appears to be one of the schools ready to make a move to another athletic conference. The college athletics realm has witnessed drastic changes in the last few years as a result of schools embarking on realignment.

Evidently, the push to switch conferences is spurred by the financial incentives that come with it. College teams are moving to a more financially buoyant league in a bid to stay competitive within the landscape. Is Florida State the next university to make this move?

FSU leaving the ACC becomes a new chatter in the upcoming wave of conference realignment

FSU has harbored the intention to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference in the last few years and has been working tirelessly to make it happen. The issue of conference realignment has gained significant attention in Tallahassee, with the university investigating its possibilities.

The Seminoles are not happy with the earnings conference distribution of the league and the model employed in sharing the revenue. The university officials have notably been vocal about their intention to leave the ACC as soon as possible and how far they've come in the process.

All indications suggest FSU will eventually leave the ACC but it's not certain when. It is also not clear as of now where the Seminoles will leave for. Nonetheless, the university will have to pay a sum of $120 million as an exit fee and challenge the league's grant of rights in court to leave.

The Seminoles are not considering going independent

As per a report by The Athletic, FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford has disclosed that going independent has been ruled out as the university assesses its next steps. Despite some examination of the option, Alford clarified that it is not a viable choice for the Seminoles.

“I don’t think it’s an option because of scheduling and everything that comes along with that, and where media contracts are now but I’m not going to lie to you and say I didn’t spend 10 minutes on it," Alford said.

"I have a great staff that knows that I want to look at things and know what all my options are but also have analytics and not just throw something up there. It needs to have some support behind it so we can look at it."

Despite being committed to the ACC's Grant of Rights until 2036, it is clear that the objectives of the FSU align more closely with the Big Ten and SEC. The university is currently working out a way to navigate the contract situation to ensure the realignment move becomes successful.