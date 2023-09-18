Is Garrett Nussmeier related to Doug Nussmeier?

Many college football fans would remember LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier from his performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game last season. In just one half of that matchup, Nussmeier threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns against a Georgia defense that was the best in the league.

Another reason Garrett Nussmeier’s name rings a bell is because he shares his last name with Doug Nussmeier, the legendary ex-Idaho Vandals quarterback.

Doug spent five seasons in the NFL in the mid-1990s and is now the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Naturally, because of their last name and Garrett plays quarterback like Doug, many wonder if they are related.

Garrett Nussmeier is indeed related to Doug Nussmeier. Garrett is, in fact, Doug’s son.

Where does Garrett Nussmeier play college football?

Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Garrett moved a lot while growing up due to his father’s constant relocation as a coach. He attended Edward S. Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, where he played high school football. In his senior season, he amassed 2,815 passing yards for 33 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nussmeier was recruited by several top college football programs, including Georgia, North Carolina, Baylor, Texas, Miami and Texas A&M. However, he chose to commit to the LSU Tigers over them and enrolled at the school in 2021. He redshirted his freshman year.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Garrett Nussmeier competed with Miles Brennan and Jayden Daniels for the starting quarterback spot. He lost the role to Daniels and did not start any game in the 2022 season. Nussmeier played in seven games off the bench and passed for 800 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

One of the games was LSU’s loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game, in which he threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He’s set to play the backup quarterback role for Jayden Daniels again this season. However, Nussmeier is one of the best-rated backup quarterbacks in the country and topped the 247Sports backup quarterbacks ranking.

Garrett Nussmeier is expected to become the Tigers’ starting quarterback in 2024. Although he’s not got the full opportunity to be LSU’s starting quarterback, Garrett’s talent is without any doubt. And it is not surprising. He grew up watching and learning from one of the most reputed quarterback coaches in the country.