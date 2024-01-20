Is J.J. McCarthy engaged to Katya Kuropas? Michigan QB's relationship status explored

National champion J.J. McCarthy will remember January 2024 for a long time. A few days after helping lead the Michigan Wolverines to their 12th national title, and their first since 1997, the star signal-caller declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He has just announced his engagement to high school sweetheart Katya Kuropas.

McCarthy's decision seems to have been telegraphed since he declared for the draft. In his goodbye letter to the school, he thanked his longtime partner Katya Kuropas in such kind words that made anyone think a proposal would soon follow.

Kuropas and McCarthy have been dating since studying together at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. The relationship has been going over for five years now, with Kuropas being seen supporting her boyfriend from the bleachers as he won the national championship last week, according to People Magazine.

Is J.J. McCarthy engaged?

Yes! On Friday night, J.J. McCarthy shared the news of his engagement to Katya Kuropas through his Instagram account. They were both seen on a beach holding their golden retriever puppy, Marley, with "Engaged" as the location tag. Kuropas added the following comment to the post:

"Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever."

J.J. McCarthy's emotional letter to family

In January, McCarthy penned a heartfelt letter he shared through his X (formerly Twitter) account announcing he's declaring for the NFL draft. He thanked his parents, his girlfriend, coach Harbaugh, teammates and the Michigan fans for helping him get to where he's currently. He closed the letter by saying:

"All I can say is thank you. Thank you for believing in us, for believing in me, and for all you do for this great university. Now and forever, Go Blue!"

Who is Katya Kuropas?

Little is known of the quarterback's girlfriend. They met while studying at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. The couple stayed together even though McCarthy transferred to the IMG Academy due to the 2020 high school cancellation. Katya Kuropas studied at Michigan State, with the Spartans being inter-city rivals with her boyfriend's school.

On their fifth anniversary, the quarterback posted on Instagram:

“1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life, I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do! You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are.”

J.J. McCarthy NFL draft

Despite leading the Wolverines to a national title, many were less than thrilled by J.J. McCarthy's performance during the Rose Bowl and the championship game. Despite being the Rose Bowl MVP, the signal-caller only threw for 221 yards but a highly effective three touchdowns. His performance against Washington looked more pedestrian, with only 140 yards and no touchdowns.

That has made most experts drop him from the first round. ESPN Mel Kiper has him as the fifth quarterback in the draft, behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. He will probably be a second-round pick this coming April.