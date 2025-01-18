Is Jalen Milroe leaving Alabama? A look at Roll Tide star’s future plans

Jalen Milroe spent four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he was the team's starting quarterback in the last two. Milroe started Nick Saban's last year as the Crimson Tide head coach and continued in the role as Kalen DeBoer took charge of the historical program.

Following his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, let's examine whether Milroe is staying or embarking on another journey.

Is Jalen Milroe leaving Alabama?

Yes, Jalen Milroe is leaving the Alabama Crimson Tide. The dual-threat quarterback has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Hence, Milroe will depart the college football scene and take his talents to the big leagues.

According to ESPN, Milroe declared for the draft on Jan. 2. He announced via Instagram and thanked his former head coaches, teammates,\ and others who helped him grow as a football player.

Here's the announcement post:

Will Jalen Milroe be a first-round pick?

CBS Sports sees Jalen Milroe having a chance to get selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. According to the site, Milroe is ranked No. 32 on the prospect rankings. Furthermore, he's ranked as the third-best quarterback in the draft behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Milroe is arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in his draft class. College football enthusiasts have documented his exploits on the ground. Thanks to his rocket-of-an arm, Milroe flexed his ability to hurt opposing teams on the ground and in the air.

His well-built frame gives him tremendous play strength. However, a cause of concern is Milroe's lack of anticipation in locating throwing windows and his overeagerness to pull the ball down. Also, his consistency in trusting his eyes versus defensive coverage could be worked on.

Milroe has the makings to be a solid pro-style quarterback. However, he's more of a project rather than a done deal. Hence, he'll need to enter a program ready to give him ample time to develop, learn the playbook, and make the adjustments necessary to transition from collegiate gunslinger to professional shotcaller.

