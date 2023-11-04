Is Jalil Farooq playing today vs OSU? Oklahoma WR's status explored

Oklahoma Sooners star wide receiver Jalil Farooq has been an important member of the roster and a key player in their offense. As a true freshman in 2021, Farooq went on to play in eight games and put up 69 receiving yards. Last season, he had his breakout, becoming a threat to rivals on the field with his running abilities.

Farooq started 11 of the 13 games last season, tallying 466 yards and five touchdowns. Despite coach Lincoln Riley's departure to USC last season, Farooq remained with the team and has appeared in all of the Sooners' games this season.

But he was recently arrested for a minor charge. So what is his availability status for the Week 10 Bedlam Series game against OSU?

What happened to Jalil Farooq?

According to KWTV News 9, Jalil Farooq was arrested on Thursday night during a traffic stop in Norman. He was pulled over for an expired tag and erratic driving on the road. But later on, authorities found out that he had multiple outstanding municipal warrants, which ultimately led to his arrest without incident.

Despite the arrest, he was later released on bond. Thus, he is still expected to be on the starting roster for Saturday's game. So far in this campaign, Jalil Farooq has recorded 499 receiving yards and two TDs. He is Dillon Gabriel's favorite passing target, and the duo has been quite formidable on the field.

Details of the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game of Week 10

This week 10 matchup will be the final game of the Bedlam series since Oklahoma is moving to the SEC next year. After suffering their first loss of the season last week at the hands of Kansas, the Sooners will be eager to resume their winning ways.

Jalil Farooq, on the other hand, had only 11 receiving yards and no touchdowns in the game. As a result, he will be hoping to improve against Oklahoma State.

The game is slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at Boone Pickens Stadium, the home turf of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.