Is Jeremiah Smith related to Geno Smith? Exploring the connection between Ohio State WR and Seattle Seahawks QB

The world of football has a lot of familiar connections and people continue to see this happening in the NFL as well as college football. One person who has caught the eye of many is the Ohio State Buckeyes' incoming freshman wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith.

Coming out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Opa Locka, Florida, there seemingly could be a connection between the class of 2024's top-ranked player and Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith.

As it turns out, Jeremiah Smith is indeed related to Geno Smith. The two football stars are in fact cousins, according to ABC News.

What did Jeremiah Smith do to become the class of 2024's No. 1 player?

Jeremiah Smith is one of the top players in the nation for a reason. He is one of the premier wide receivers in the country as was able to record more than 3,000 receiving yards and 45 receiving touchdowns over the course of his high school career. He went on to win three consecutive state championships with the private school Chamindade-Madonna out of Hollywood, Florida.

He would use this incredible ability to join the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day discussed how unbelievable Smith is already before playing a down for the program (via ABC News):

"[It is] rare to find someone who's as talented as he is but who has really good discipline and skill at that age. We haven't played a game yet, but he's building a lot of respect among his teammates for sure," Day said.

It is not just the discipline but the size and power that the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout already has even before a single snap of his collegiate career:

"He's strong, he's powerful and he's big, but it's his work ethic to me that just jumps out. He's physically tough – I mean physically, he'll get after you. He takes his game very, very seriously. He puts the work in off the field," Day added.

Can Jeremiah Smith replicate what Marvin Harrison Jr. was able to do in terms of statistics as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Buckeyes last year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

