Is Jeremiyah Love playing in the CFP National championship? Notre Dame RB's status explored

Jeremiyah Love is one of the main components of Marcus Freeman's offense for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The sophomore running back has been an asset both on the ground and through the air for the College Football Playoff finalists.

Ahead of the national championship game, let’s examine Love’s availability.

Is Jeremiyah Love playing in the CFP National championship?

Yes, Jeremiyah Love is expected to play in the CFP National Championship. The second-year running back has dealt with a minor knee issue in recent weeks, but it doesn’t appear serious enough to keep him out of the game.

Love has proven his durability this season, not missing a single game for the Fighting Irish. Unless something unforeseen occurs, he will be on the gridiron when Notre Dame faces the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While Love is ready to feature, the same can’t be said for his teammate Anthonie Knapp, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Knapp will be replaced by Charles Jagusah or Tosh Baker for the championship game.

How did Jeremiyah Love perform in the CFP semifinals?

Jeremiyah Love was one of the standout players in Notre Dame’s victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinals. He powered Marcus Freeman’s squad with crucial extra yards on several key plays.

Love finished the game with 46 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. His performance improved his season stat line to 159 carries, 1,122 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Who will be Notre Dame's starting RB for the CFP National championship?

Jeremiyah Love will start in the backfield for Marcus Freeman’s team in the CFP National Championship. The sophomore is the team’s incumbent RB1 and is fit to lead Notre Dame’s rushing attack in the biggest game of the season.

Love has scored at least one touchdown in 14 of the 15 games he’s played this season. His versatility and consistency make him an invaluable asset heading into the championship game.

Jadarian Price will back up Love, with Aneyas Williams also waiting in the wings if Freeman decides to change up his approach during the game.

