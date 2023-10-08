Texas Longhorns linebacker Jett Bush has been with the team since 2019. He initially played football for Strake Jesuit High School and later committed to play college football for Texas.

Since joining the program, Bush has become important for the Texas Longhorns defensive line. Last season, he played 13 games for the team and recorded 17 tackles, 10 of which were solo tackles.

Given the last name, one might wonder if there is any connection between the Texas linebacker and former POTUS George Bush.

Is Jett Bush related to George Bush?

No, Jett Bush is not related in any way to George Bush. The only thing the two share is their last name. Both have different backgrounds, professions and ideals in life.

George Bush's family tree has been well-documented, as he was the former President of America from 2001 to 2009. He has two daughters, Jenna Bush and Barbara Bush.

On the other hand, information on the family of Jett Bush is relatively limited. He was born and raised in Houston, Texas, by parents Mark and Amy Bush. The linebacker received his first scholarship from Texas. Tom Herman, his then-coach, shared the news with his parents.

"Man, Coach, I can't even thank you enough. That's gonna make his life. He plays every day like it's his last. He loves football and you already know that," Mark Bush told Tom Herman.

Jett Bush was initially a walk-on in Texas back in 2019. He decided to de-commit from New Mexico State and give it a shot with the Longhorns. He saw time on the field, and his performance was enough for Herman to put his faith in the 6ft 2 linebacker.

Jett Bush's Stats so far in 2023

The linebacker is a defensive stronghold for Texas this campaign as well. So far, he has recorded ten tackles, three of which are solo. He got his first sack against the Baylor Bears in Week 4.

Texas vs. Baylor

During the Red River rivalry loss against Oklahoma, Bush recorded two tackles as the Longhorns lost the game 30-34. He should recuperate with his team before they face off against Houston in week 7.