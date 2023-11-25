Is Jim Harbaugh coaching today? Michigan HC's availability ahead of "The Game" explored

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan faces a stern test this weekend when they square up against Ohio State in the final game of the 2023 college football regular season. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes have won all their games this season and one of them has to surrender the perfect record.

Known as "The Game," the matchup between the two Big Ten powerhouses is keenly contested and boasts one of the rivalries in college football. This weekend's matchup has a lot of implications, as the loser misses out on the Big Ten Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Is Jim Harbaugh coaching today?

Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines on Saturday when Michigan hosts Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor in the final game of the season. The Wolverines coach has notably been absent from the team's last two games against Penn State and Maryland.

Harbaugh continues to serve a three-game suspension imposed on him by the Big Ten due to a violation of the league's sportsmanship policy stemming from an allegation of sign-stealing. The NCAA is currently investigating the program for the alleged unlawful operation.

Initially, the Wolverines intended to challenge the conference's decision and filed for a temporary restraining order in a Michigan court. However, they later reached an agreement with the conference to accept the suspension while the league closed its investigation.

The scheduled hearing for last Friday at the Washtenaw County Courthouse was canceled as a result. Subsequently, the case filed by Michigan was formally dismissed in Washtenaw County Court. Jim Harbaugh is expected to make his return to the Wolverines' sideline during the postseason, possibly in the College Football Playoff.

Who is coaching Michigan today?

Michigan offensive coordinator and quarter coach Sherrone Moore will lead Michigan against Ohio State this weekend. He has notably served as the team's acting head coach in the last two games following the suspension of Jim Harbaugh and will step up once again.

This weekend's game against the Buckeyes will be Moore's fourth game in charge of Michigan. He had his first game as the Wolverines' head coach against Bowling Green in Week 3 before leading the team once again in Week 11 against Penn State and Week 12 against Maryland.

It's worth noting that Moore won all three games he coached earlier this season and will hope to end it with a perfect record by winning against Ohio State.