Is Jimbo Fisher to WVU a potential move? Looking at possible alternatives for former Texas A&M HC

Jimbo Fisher’s tenure as the head coach of Texas A&M ended on Sunday after he was shown the exit door by the university. The West Virginia native had an underwhelming six seasons in charge of the Aggies after he was brought in to make the program a top contender.

Following the dismissal, the Aggies will owe Fisher a total of $76 million left in his contract, which is by far the biggest buyout in college football. He is set to receive an annual income of approximately $9.5 million until 2031, regardless of whether he accepts another job.

Considering he hails from West Virginia, there have been rumors of him teaming up with the Mountaineers ahead of 2024 college football. Let’s examine the possibility of the move.

Jimbo Fisher to WVU: a potential move?

Jimbo has no prior ties to the University of West Virginia, despite being born in Clarksburg. Nonetheless, his coaching history has made him a well-liked figure in his native state. This might pave the way for Fisher to take over as West Virginia's coach.

However, there are no strong signals that West Virginia is planning to dismiss the current head coach, Neal Brown. Evidently, Brown has been underwhelming with the Mountaineers since he took over the programs in 2019.

With fans' continuous calls for the dismissal of Brown, the West Virginia athletic department could eventually bow to the pressure and part ways with the coach. Should this occur, Fisher could be the right option for the program to return to being a force in the Big 12 despite his tenure at Texas A&M.

West Virginia is in need of someone who can take them back to the days of Dana Holgorsen or even something bigger. With Jimbo Fisher's track record in college football, he is undoubtedly a quality option for the Mountaineers in the ambition to start competing in college football.

Could West Virginia afford to fire Neal Brown?

Neal Brown's annual pay is now $4 million, up from $3.5 million the previous season. If Neal Brown's contract is terminated before the end of the season, the university will owe him around $13.5 million.

Analysts believe terminating Neal Brown could potentially be the most financially prudent decision that the university could make. Reports suggest there are donors who are ready to provide that amount immediately, contingent on certain conditions being met.