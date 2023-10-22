JJ McCarthy has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football since last season. The signal-caller maintained an impressive form for Michigan, leading the team to the 2022 Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal, where it lost to TCU.

McCarthy has been outstanding for the Wolverines this season, throwing 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing in his junior season, there are already talks of the quarterback transitioning to the professional stage next year. Let's examine the possibilities.

Is JJ McCarthy going to the NFL?

JJ McCarthy is widely expected to forego his senior season of eligibility in college football and declare for the 2024 NFL draft at the end of the 2023 college football season. Many analysts consider him one of the top quarterback picks in the upcoming draft.

The Michigan quarterback displays the qualities of a potential franchise quarterback, which is why many experts have predicted that he will be a first-round draft pick. McCarthy will be in consideration of NFL franchises looking to draft a quarterback for the future in 2024.

Although his stats in the brilliant Wolverine’s offense might not immediately present him as an elite signal-caller, JJ McCarthy possesses all the qualities a team would desire in a quarterback. His potential is evident, and he appears ready for the professional stage.

McCarthy's exceptional physical attributes elevate his standing as a potential early-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft. Despite having a slender physique, he is a top-tier athlete and an outstanding playmaker with an incredibly flexible and powerful arm.

Greatest Michigan quarterback ever?

A few weeks ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had high praise JJ McCarthy. He described the young signal-caller as a generational talent and believes McCarthy is on a path to becoming the best quarterback in the history of the Michigan Wolverines.

"I feel like I stand corrected from what I’ve been saying the last several months, which is I think JJ is a once-in-a-generation quarterback," Harbaugh said. "JJ has shown to be on the path to being the best quarterback in Michigan history."

While this raised some arguments among the Wolverines' fans, there's no denying the quarterback's impact on the program. He could lead the team to another Big Ten championship this season and claim the national title.