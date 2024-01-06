Is JJ McCarthy leaving Michigan? Exploring Michigan's QB 2024 NFL Draft Status

JJ McCarthy has undoubtedly been one of the best quarterbacks in college football since taking the starting role at Michigan in 2022. He’s been an important part of the team’s offense, which hasn’t recorded a loss in the last two regular seasons.

As it stands, McCarthy is on the verge of leading the Wolverines to a national championship success following a Rose Bowl win against Alabama on Monday. This could also mark the end of the quarterback’s largely successful tenure with the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is JJ McCarthy leaving Michigan?

Indiana v Michigan

JJ McCarthy is now widely anticipated to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft following the national championship game against Washington on January 7. His draft stock has increased throughout the regular season and the trends remain the same in the postseason.

However, he looks committed to ensuring Michigan’s victory in the College Football Playoff at the moment. Speaking during the preparation for the playoffs, McCarthy disclosed to reporters that he hasn't made any decision concerning his future in college football.

“I have not (made a decision) at all,” McCarthy said. “I’m completely in the present moment, soaking in every single day, enjoying every single practice, every single meeting with my guys. Only God knows (the answer to) that question, so I’ll know by the end of the season.”

Nonetheless, college football insider Tony Pauline reports that McCarthy will enter the NFL Draft. This is because the quarterback has received first-round grades after reaching out to the decision-maker in the NFL.

When did JJ McCarthy commit to Michigan?

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

JJ McCarthy was regarded as one of the top quarterback recruits in various quarters in the Class of 2021. He received offers from 33 college football programs during his recruitment, showcasing how coveted he was.

Schools that expressed solid interest in the quarterback include LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Texas, and Wisconsin. Ultimately, McCarthy committed to Michigan in May 2019, two years before he eventually enrolled at the university.

JJ McCarthy's NFL Draft projection

While McCarthy's stat does not scream elite, his talent appears evident. Just that the Michigan offensive system, which concentrates more on the running game, does not favor him in terms of numbers. He has thrown for 6,086 yards and 49 touchdowns with the Wolverines.

His impressive ability to scramble and extend plays makes him an admirable prospect for NFL teams. A good number of draft experts have projected him as a Day One pick and he fulfilled that hype against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.