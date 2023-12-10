Is Joe Biden at the 2023 Army-Navy game? Exploring the history and tradition of the presidential attendance

The 2023 Army-Navy game is currently underway at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is the 124th meeting between the two teams.

The Army vs. Navy matchup has always been regarded as one of the most traditional and enduring rivalries. The annual football game has also been frequently attended by sitting U.S. presidents.

Hence, fans have been curious to learn whether current U.S. President Joe Biden is present at the game this year in Boston.

Is Joe Biden at the 2023 Army-Navy game?

The 2023 Army-Navy game is being played at Gillette Stadium in Boston

As things stand, there has been no sign of U.S. President Joe Biden at the Army vs. Navy game this year. He has not attended this fixture since assuming his role in 2021.

However, Biden is a football lover and attended the Army vs. Navy game as vice president in 2011. At the time, Barack Obama was the president of the country.

Nonetheless, the Army vs. Navy game has a history of sitting U.S. Presidents attending the game. The likes of John F. Kennedy, George W. Bush, Woodrow Wilson, Harry Truman, Calvin Coolidge, Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump are among those to have watched the game live while holding their position at the White House.

Army-Navy Head-to-Head record and rivalry

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen have faced each other 123 times in the past. However, the Army holds a 62-54 head-to-head advantage over the Navy, while seven games have ended in a tie.

In last year's fixture, the Black Knights recorded a narrow 20-17 double-overtime win over the Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in Dec. 2022. However, in 2021, the Midshipmen who managed a 17-13 victory over the Black Knights at MetLife Stadium in New York.

Interestingly, the Navy Midshipmen won 14 consecutive games against the Army Black Knights between 2002 to 2015 and it is the longest win streak in the history of their rivalry.