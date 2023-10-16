Is Joe Milton a junior or senior? A breakdown of the Tennessee Volunteers QB's academic career

Joe Milton has led the Tennessee Volunteers to a great first seven weeks in the 2023 college football season. The Volunteers are flying now with a 5-1 record and an eye on a bowl game. And the fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Milton has been with the Volunteers since 2021 and has become a mainstay of their football program. But what is the quarterback's status as a university student? Fans want to know if he is a junior or a senior in Tennessee.

So, here is a lowdown on Milton's academic career.

Is Joe Milton a senior?

Milton is into his senior year at the University of Tennessee this season. He joined the program in 2021 and has been there for three years. But Tennessee isn't where his college football career started. That title goes to the University of Michigan.

Milton joined the Wolverines in 2018 but did not get much opportunity in the first two seasons. He played a good role in the 2020 season but decided to transfer out to Tennessee next year. Since then, Milton has become the face of the Volunteers football. But what is he studying at the school?

What is Joe Milton's current major?

Joe Milton is currently pursuing a second bachelor's degree. He is enrolled in the Tourism and Hospitality Management course at the University of Tennessee. He joined the course in 2021 when he transferred out of Michigan.

Milton had graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in American Culture. But he could not play much football for the Wolverines during his time there. Milton's move to Tennessee was more about trying to revive his college career with a fresh start.

Will Joe Milton declare for the draft?

Milton will be a part of the 2024 NFL draft class as the quarterback is currently in his senior year at Tennessee. He is up for great competition as the QB class looks stacked, with the likes of Caleb Willams and Shedeur Sanders also draft-eligible after this season. And if they do jump in after this season, Milton might have to see his draft stock go down.

He is projected to go late in the draft if he gets picked, as 2023 is his first year as a proper starter. Milton spent his first two seasons at Tennessee playing behind Hendon Hooker, who was also his roommate.

So, who will pick Milton in the 2024 draft? The quarterback has to prove himself to the scouts adequately. And he has just one season to do it.