Is Kirby Smart leaving Georgia for Texas A&M? Exploring Bulldogs HC's coaching rumors

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been one of many coaches that have been rumored to be part of the Texas A&M Aggies coaching search. There are going to be people who draw similarities to what the Georgia Bulldogs were in 2015 when Smart took over and the 2023 Texas A&M Aggies.

Georgia was underachieving in the Southeastern Conference. Then they were built to be where they are now, a team that enters Week 13 with a 28-game winning streak as well as two consecutive national championships on the ledger.

People believe Kirby Smart would be able to do a similar turnaround for the Aggies if he were to leave for the coaching position there.

They paid a record $76.2 million buyout to get former coach Jimbo Fisher out of the program. It is now only a matter of what the Texas A&M Athletic Department and their boosters are willing to pay for the next coach of the football program. But would Kirby Smart actually consider leaving the Georgia Bulldogs for the Texas A&M Aggies?

Kirby Smart to the Texas A&M Aggies?

The rumors swirling about Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Texas A&M Aggies feel like just linking one of the top coaches in college football with a prominent program.

It would be very interesting to see a falling out with the Georgia Bulldogs in that short amount of time, especially if the program does win their third consecutive national championship. It's a feat that has not been achieved since the Minnesota Golden Gophers did so in the 1930s.

There are only two reasons why this move would make sense: power and money. However, the Georgia Bulldogs are going to give him that as well.

It feels like Smart would use it for a bigger contract. But he is also in the second year of a 10-year contract where he will receive $122.5 million, the most for any coach in the United States.

Obviously, Smart holds a lot of power in the program, so that is not something that he is lacking. The move does not make a lot of sense and he could easily tell the program that they could've hired him when he interviewed for the vacancy in 2011.

Right now, it would not make sense for him to leave the Bulldogs as he establishes himself as the next Nick Saban to run the SEC into the future with a dynastic run of his own.