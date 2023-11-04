Is this the last Bedlam game? Exploring uncertain future of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State rivalry

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys have had an incredible in-state rivalry in college football since 1904. However, they will face each other in their final Bedlam game on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Week 10 game of the 2023 season will be the last Big 12 Bedlam encounter between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Is this the last Bedlam game today?

In short, yes. The Week 10 game on Saturday, Nov. 4 will feature the last Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Oklahoma Sooners will join the SEC from the 2024-25 season while the Cowboys will remain in the Big 12.

As things stand, neither Oklahoma nor Oklahoma State has made arrangements to schedule a non-conference game for next season.

What is the history of the Bedlam football game?

The Bedlam football history spans over 100 years and predates Oklahoma’s statehood. The two colleges played their first football derby in 1904.

Their first Bedlam game took place only 14 years after the “Organic Act” that created separate “Oklahoma” and “Indian” territories. The University of Oklahoma was established in Norman and Oklahoma A&M College (now known as Oklahoma State) in Stillwater.

The Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has seen the two teams play each other yearly since 1910. Interestingly, their rivalry is also the second-longest in the FBS behind Minnesota-Wisconsin and Clemson-South Carolina.

How many times has Oklahoma State won Bedlam?

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys have played each other 117 times in their Bedlam history. The Sooners lead the Bedlam series with 91 wins while Oklahoma State has emerged victorious 19 times.

There have been seven ties so far in the Bedlam series. Now, it will be interesting to see which team wins the 118th and final meeting between the two sides on Saturday.

Bedlam 2023: Date and time for Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

The 2023 Bedlam game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. The highly-anticipated contest is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Oklahoma.

Fans can watch the Week 10 college football game between the Sooners and Cowboys live on ABC.