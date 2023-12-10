Is Lee Corso Retiring? All you need to know about legendary ESPN sportscaster retirement rumors

Lee Corso has been a mainstay on ESPN’s college football panel, leading the network's flagship program, "College GameDay." The 88-year-old is still going strong on the show and has been since 1987. Is he going to retire anytime soon with his age touching the 90 mark, well beyond when most people call it quits professionally?

Corso appeared with his crew on "College GameDay" Saturday for the Army-Navy game. He also welcomed legendary football coach Bill Belichick to make the picks for the day. However, the question on everybody's mind is about Corso moving on from the show.

Here is all you need to know about the retirement rumors surrounding the legendary ESPN sportscaster.

Is Lee Corso retiring?

Lee Corso isn't retiring just yet. The broadcaster returned to ESPN’s "College GameDay" again at the start of the 2023 season and has not announced calling it quits yet. He has been doing it for nearly four decades after becoming a big name in the college football coaching world.

Corso joined "College GameDay" in 1987, the year of its inception. He is known for picking winners before the game in his style with headgear. Fans love to see it and would like the grand old man of college football to continue with his gig.

Will Lee Corso ever retire?

Lee Corso will eventually have to say goodbye to the college football world and the "College GameDay" program. But that day hasn't come just yet. However, it would be tough for ESPN to find his replacement when he does.

Corso has created a bond with the fans over the years with his unique style of covering college football, which will surely be difficult to replicate by anyone on the panel. But will he ever retire? Only Corso himself can best answer this question.

Who can replace Lee Corso on "College GameDay"?

There aren't many names who could fill the void that the retirement of Corso will create on "College GameDay." One name that can be considered is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick is a legendary name in all of football and could be an able replacement. His appearance on the show just ahead of the Army-Navy rivalry game shows he can surely do a good job at that.

Other names in no particular order can be NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, sportscaster Rich Eisen or the newest ESPN darling Pat McAfee. Some reports suggest that McAfee has been brought to "College GameDay" as an eventual Corso replacement.