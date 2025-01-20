Is Leonard Moore playing in the CFP national championship? Notre Dame CB's status explored

Leonard Moore is having the dream freshman season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Round Rock, TX, High School product is one win away from being a national champion in his first year as a collegiate cornerback.

Hence, before the College Football Playoff national championship game, let's examine Moore's availability.

Is Leonard Moore playing in the CFP national championship?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leonard Moore will play in the championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The freshman CB enters the game without an injury designation.

Moore is the 2024 FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and has been present in the Fighting Irish's run to the title game. He'll start opposite Christian Gray against Ohio State's wide receivers.

Trending

Expand Tweet

How did Leonard Moore perform in the CFP semifinals?

Leonard Moore had a decent but unspectacular game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Moore recorded one tackle in the game.

The freshman CB has been an asset in the 2024/25 playoffs. Moore had two tackles against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round, five tackles and two pass breakups against the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals, and a tackle versus Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Who will be Notre Dame's starting defensive backs for the CFP national championship?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start Christian Gray and Moore at cornerback and Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler at safety. Their secondary will have to contain one of the most stacked offenses in college football in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Christian Gray is in his sophomore year and enters the game fresh off a game-altering interception against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Moore has played his part in the Fighting Irish's run and is one of the best freshmen defensive players in the country. He has a bright future ahead on Marcus Freeman's side.

Xavier Watts will start at free safety. Watts is a Consensus All-American and one of the best players on Notre Dame's roster. He'll be playing alongside Adon Shuler in the big game. Shuler had a decent game against the Nittany Lions, contributing to the defense and the special teams. The quartet will look to bring their A-game in the biggest fixture of the college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.