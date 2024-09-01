Is the LSU vs USC Week 1 Game on ABC?

The LSU Tigers and the USC Trojans will clash on Sunday night for one of the most anticipated games of Week 1. According to the AP Poll, both schools are ranked within the top 25 teams in the nation, with the Tigers being the No. 13 school and the Trojans the No. 23. The game will be available on ABC.

Both schools are going through an important transitional period, after losing their quarterbacks in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the first overall pick of the draft. Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders.

Both players won the Heisman at their respective schools and will be difficult to replace. Longtime backups Garrett Nussmeier (LSU Tigers) and Miller Moss (USC Trojans) will be taking the starting spot at the center of the huddle tonight.

When is the LSU vs. USC game set to start?

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and happen in an unusual setting. The venue is neutral: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. These giants haven't faced each other since 1984, with the Tigers winning the last encounter 23-3. They have just faced each other twice, the first game being in 1979, which ended with a 17-12 victory for the Trojans.

How to watch the LSU vs. USC game tonight?

You can watch tonight's game on ABC. It can be streamed through the ABC App, FuboTV, SlingTV, Vidgo, YouTubeTV and Hulu with Live TV. All the games airing on ABC are also available in simulcast through ESPN+.

The ESPN+ app works on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs and Roku devices. It's also available on gaming consoles such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

