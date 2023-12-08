Is Manny Diaz leaving Penn State? Exploring Duke's potential new HC's career

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is set to become Duke head coach following the departure of Mike Elko to Texas A&M. According to ESPN college football insider Peter Thamel, a decision could be made by the Blue Devils in the next 24 hours.

Diaz is concluding his second season on coach James Franklin's coaching staff after joining the program in 2022 following a three-year tenure at Miami. The Nittany Lions Peach Bowl game against Ole Miss on December 30 could be his last game at the program.

This is not Diaz's first head coaching job. The Miami native was the head coach of the Hurricanes from 2019 to 2021. He was notably named the head coach of Temple two weeks before the Miami job offer arrived. He offered his apology for the way things unfolded:

"I hate the way this unfolded with respect to Temple ... I was given a tremendous opportunity to lead the Temple program and ... I do hope that the Temple players, administration and fans appreciate the uniqueness of this situation and the overwhelming pull to stay home."

Manny Diaz exploits at Penn State

Manny Diaz transformed the program in his two seasons in charge of Penn State's defense. The Nittany Lions defensive unit concluded the 2022 college football season ranked No. 16 in total defense among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Continuing the impressive work in 2023, Penn State's defense concluded the regular season atop the FBS, holding opponents to an average of 223.3 yards. The Nittany Lions also ranked third in scoring, allowing an average of 11.4 points, trailing behind Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

The enormous task ahead at Duke

Should Manny Diaz be given the head coaching job at Duke, there's a daunting task ahead for him as expectations are already high at the program. The two-season tenure of Mike Elko has changed the mode of things in Durham.

Elko made an instant transformation to the Blue Devils, leading them to nine wins in his debut season in 2022. The team also started the 2023 season with a 5-1 record before injuries to significant players disrupted their momentum. It ultimately finished the season with a 7-5 record.

Duke is poised to wrap up its 2023 season against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on December 23. Associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor will serve as the interim coach until a substantive coach is hired.