Is Marvin Harrison Jr. returning to Ohio State? Exploring the Heisman finalist WR's decision and NFL draft prospects

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking to become the second wide receiver in three years to win the Heisman Trophy as he is one of the finalists. However, outside of tonight's Heisman Trophy discussion, he has a decision to make regarding what jersey he is wearing next season.

It is reported that he has not decided if he's returning to the Buckeyes or entering the 2024 NFL draft. If Marvin Harrison Jr. enters the 2024 NFL draft, he will likely be a top-five pick.

However, he has discussed the importance of wanting to win against the Michigan Wolverines and competing in the Big Ten Conference Championship, two things he has not done in his collegiate career. What decision should he make and why?

Marvin Harrison Jr: Returning to Ohio State

He claimed to have two things he wanted to accomplish while at Ohio State: defeat the Michigan Wolverines and compete in the Big Ten Championship Game. If he enters the NFL draft, he did not get either.

Plus, with the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money available, donors and sponsorships could likely surpass whatever he would make on his rookie contract in 2024.

If he were to return to the Buckeyes, this would open the door for an elite quarterback to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and want to throw him the football.

Marvin Harrison Jr: Entering the NFL Draft

With two years of being an elite threat and 32 total touchdowns in three seasons, Harrison Jr has proven enough to be a massive weapon for an NFL team.

He is going to be the first wide receiver off the board and it makes sense. It's not every day that a player who has 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and 14 touchdown receptions is available.

Which one makes the most sense?

The better idea for Marvin Harrison Jr would be to enter the draft as he has proven everything he needed to at Ohio State. The NIL money is going to be completely different, but beginning his potential Hall of Fame career should be more critical. Whatever team selects him will have him be their top threat, which gets him one year closer to free agency and having a huge payday.