Things didn't go well for Max Duggan in the College Football Championship game last month. The TCU Horned Frogs quarterback did manage to lead his team to the final but suffered a rather humiliating 65-7 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Duggan will be looking for some redemption before entering the NFL draft later in April. The 21-year-old will have the opportunity to boost his draft stock in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

This year's Senior Bowl will be played between the National and American teams on Saturday, February 4. Duggan is listed as active and will feature in the contest this weekend barring any late injury or setback.

He was spotted taking part in the two-minute drills on Wednesday. The quarterback looked impressive with his pass distribution and could be in line to start for the American team.

Cam Mellor @CamMellor Max Duggan with a great throw to Luke Musgrave during 2-minute drills at the Senior Bowl! Max Duggan with a great throw to Luke Musgrave during 2-minute drills at the Senior Bowl! https://t.co/GwhMgk0V3S

How did Max Duggan fare in the 2022 College Football season?

Max Duggan enjoyed a sensational campaign with the Horned Frogs. He racked up a whopping 3,682 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in total, with only eight interceptions.

He helped the Horned Frogs to the top of the Big 12 Conference. However, TCU suffered a defeat against KSU in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game.

Nonetheless, TCU was selected to play in the college football playoffs and they beat the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP Fiesta Bowl.

Unfortunately, Duggan couldn't lead the Horned Frogs to the CFP title as his team was crushed in the final by the Georgia Bulldogs. The quarterback threw for 152 yards on 14 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. However, Duggan managed to rush for a touchdown, which got TCU on the scoreboard.

He will be eager to impress in the 2023 Senior Bowl as it will provide him with a platform to showcase his abilities ahead of the NFL Draft.

