Is the Michigan Stadium the biggest in college football? Exploring Ann Arbor's seating capacity and other features of the grand infrastructure

Michigan Stadium is undoubtedly one of the most legendary arena in the realm of college football. Known as "The Big House," the iconic sports ground encapsulates the spirit of football in Michigan and the storied history of the Wolverines.

Situated in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the stadium has long held the reputation of the biggest stadium in the world of college football. The stadium currently has a sitting capacity of 107,601 spectators but it has previously housed more fans prior to its current sitting configuration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Construction and opening

Michigan Stadium was opened on October 1, 1927. It was reportedly constructed at a cost of $950,000. Its original seating capacity at the time of launching was 72,000. Before the construction of the stadium, the Wolverines played their football home games at Ferry Field.

In the inaugural game at the Stadium, Michigan faced off against Ohio Wesleyan, securing a comfortable victory with a score of 33–0. The stadium was subsequently officially dedicated three weeks later in a highly anticipated match against Ohio State on October 22.

Notably, the Wolverines had previously marred the formal dedication of Ohio Stadium in Columbus five years prior and the Ohio State aimed for revenge. However, they achieved another triumph, defeating the Buckeyes with a score of 21–0 in front of a capacity crowd of 84,401.

Facilities at the Michigan Stadium

The Big House offers an enhanced experience for fans, thanks to modern amenities. Strategically placed large high-definition scoreboards within the venue offer fans instant replays and real-time statistics, delivering an exceptional viewing experience.

The stadium also features state-of-the-art locker rooms, training facilities, and media areas. The press facilities are equipped to meet the demands of contemporary sports journalism, enabling reporters to provide comprehensive coverage of the games.

Highest attendance at the Michigan Stadium

Rank Attendance Date Game result 1 115,109 Sept. 7, 2013 Michigan 41, Notre Dame 30 2 114,804 Sept. 10, 2011 Michigan 35, Notre Dame 31 3 114,132 Nov. 26, 2011 Michigan 40, Ohio State 34 4 113,833 Oct. 20, 2012 Michigan 12, Michigan State 10 5 113,718 Nov. 19, 2011 Michigan 45, Nebraska 17 6 113,511 Nov. 30, 2013 Michigan 41, Ohio State 42 7 113,090 Sept. 4, 2010 Michigan 30, Connecticut 10 8 113,085 Oct. 11, 2014 Michigan 18, Penn State 13 9 113,065 Oct. 9, 2010 Michigan 17, Michigan State 34 10 113,016 Nov. 17, 2012 Michigan 42, Iowa 17