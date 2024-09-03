Is Mike Norvell on the hot seat after Week 1 debacle? Closer look at FSU HC's postgame reaction

Things have gotten off to a less-than-ideal start for coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles. The team was ranked 10th in the Preseason AP Poll and has now lost their first two games of the 2024 college football season.

After the Week 1 28-13 home loss against the Boston College Eagles, Mike Norvell spoke about how he's not happy with the way the year has started.

"I'm sick to how the season started. ... I apologize to the fans. I apologize to everybody associated with the program. That was extremely disappointing. All phases, we just weren't good." h/t Bleacher Report

Consideirng the awful start to the season, could it be time that Mike Norvell is officially on the hot seat? Let's take a closer look and see if that should be the case.

Is Mike Norvell on the hot seat?

Not to spoil anything, but the answer is no, Mike Norvell is not on the hot seat at all. Florida State University has a contract with him that runs through December 31, 2031, meaning they are not going to eat almost eight full years of a contract.

That's certainly not the way Norvell, or really anybody, envisioned the beginning of the Florida State Seminoles' season, but, in reality, it's difficult to put most of the blame on Norvell. Yes, he's the man in charge of the program, but it's difficult to win with lackluster quarterback play.

Transitioning from Jordan Travis last season and an ACC Championship is difficult, but those were the cards the Seminoles were dealt with. They landed quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and he has been disappointing to say the least, going 40-of-69 for 465 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Their leading rusher Roydell Williams has 15 carries for 48 yards and rushing touchdown. It's difficult to win with very little offense.

The playcalling is an aspect, but when the crowd is chanting "We want Brock" for backup quarterback Brock Glenn, that shows the first issue. There are a lot of issues right now with the Florida State Seminoles. But the athletic department is going to let Norvell get an opportunity to fix this season unless a better coach is available down the line.

