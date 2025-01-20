Is Mitchell Evans playing in the CFP National Championship? Notre Dame RB's status explored

Mitchell Evans has been versatile in Marcus Freeman's side's run to the CFP National Championship game. The senior running back is a pass-catching threat and willing blocker for the Fighting Irish.

Hence, before the side's biggest game in recent memory, let's examine Evans's availability.

Is Mitchell Evans playing in the CFP National Championship?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Yes. Mitchell Evans will play in the CFP National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The senior-year tight end is well-positioned to end his college football career with an appearance in the big game.

Evans has been ever present in his side's run to the finals, featuring in 15 games. Barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the showdown, he will play in the championship game.

While Evans is good to go, the same can't be said about star offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp. Marcus Freeman has officially ruled out Knapp from the championship game due to an ankle injury against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinals.

Expand Tweet

How did Mitchell Evans perform in the CFP semifinals?

Mitchell Evans was one of the better offensive players on his team in the victorious semifinal game. Evans flexed his big-game ability against an unsuspecting Penn State defense.

The senior-year tight end ended the game with a stat line of five catches and 58 yards. Evans improved his star line for the season to a respectable 39 catches, 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Who will be Notre Dame's starting tight end for the CFP National Championship?

Mitchell Evans is well-placed to be the Fighting Irish's starting tight end in the CFP National Championship game. Evans has started most of the side's games in the lead-up to the finals, and he's fit enough to continue in that capacity.

Marcus Freeman will rely on Evans as a safety blanket for Riley Leonard when his wide receivers are covered on routes. The tight-end can bulldoze through secondaries thanks to his size, grit and experience.

Junior-year tight end Eli Raridon will back up Evans in the big game. Raridon is a talented backup and will be available on select packages for the Fighting Irish in the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.