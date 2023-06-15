Four-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley was hosted by Penn State over the weekend as the Nittany Lions entertained one of their highly sought-after defensive targets.

The player had visited the campus for multiple days in March. But without a doubt, this visit thrilled the Florida native far beyond the last one. During this visit, he had the opportunity to explore more of Happy Valley. Evidently, the Nittany Lions are now one of his top choices.

Grimsley tweeted what could definitely be a hint about his final commitment, pretty much thrilling Penn State fans:

"Is this the move??? Definitely had a great time at my official visit this past weekend at Penn State University!!! #WeAre"

A good experience for Grimsley

Grimsley’s official visit to Penn State was nothing but an exciting one. The four-star defensive back seemed to love every moment of it, further encouraging him to commit to the Nittany Lions.

“I loved it. It was a great experience," Grimsley said. "I got to see more of the school than I saw before. It just gave me more time with people to see how everybody is, how the players are, how the coaches interact, how the recruits that they’re bringing in are. I just wanted to see what the culture is like.

“Everything we did was important. I had a meeting with the head coach. I guess the meeting with the head coach and bonding with some of the current players was the most impactful.”

He was hosted by Penn State cornerback and fellow Florida native, Johnny Dixon. This has been seen by many as a boost for the program in landing the comment of the cornerback.

“I’ve known Johnny since I was younger. He’s from Tampa. He’s older, obviously, but I’ve known for a long time. He’s a good dude. The other players I was hanging with were Cam Miller from Florida. Good dude, chill. They all like to work.”

The commitment cecision

Grimsley said that he has a specific date in mind for making his decision, but he has not shared that information yet. He is on another visit to Florida to kick off the week, and he has an important visit to Alabama scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

He had an official visit to North Carolina in early June, and he has an official visit to Michigan scheduled in two weeks. The cornerback also said that Florida remains a contender in his decision-making process as well.

Penn State was the first Power Five school to extend an offer to Grimsley in January, and it has consistently shown strong interest and pursued him since then. The Nittany Lions hope all the effort eventually pays off.

