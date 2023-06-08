Is Noah Rogers the next great Ohio State WR? Exploring an elite list of Buckeyes' WRs that the player may join

Noah Rogers was the top-prize of the Ohio State 2023 high school recruiting class. As the top rated offensive commit for OSU, according to 247, it was imperative to get Rogers on as an early enrollee.

The same question is always asked when a top wideout commits to Ohio State: is he the next in the long line of “Wide Receiver U”?

Who is Noah Rogers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rogers was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class: No. 1 from the state of North Carolina, and 8th-rated receiver nationally.

He was a four-year contributor at Rolesville high school. Even as a freshman, he was electric. He scored two touchdowns and averaged 40+ yards per catch.

He nearly doubles his production annually. As a sophomore, he caught 660 yards, the top offensive threat. His team was a runner-up in the 4A NC state championships. As a junior, he hauled in 70 receptions for over 1,400 yards, while scoring an astronomical 22 touchdowns.

C2CRecruiting @C2CRecruiting short plays can go overlooked but this is a BIG BOY play by #GoBucks signee Noah Rogers... short area, COD, hip swivel and miles of separation for an easy score short plays can go overlooked but this is a BIG BOY play by #GoBucks signee Noah Rogers... short area, COD, hip swivel and miles of separation for an easy score https://t.co/Mc2JAOjDF2

As a 11-second 100-meter runner, Noah Rogers has the ability to make any play an explosive one. At 6-2, Rogers can go up and win 50/50 balls regularly. Pair that with refined route running ability and sure hands, 247 tabbed Noah Rogers as someone with “early round NFL Potential" straight out of high school.

Why Ohio State? Rogers on his decision to go to the Buckeyes

Noah Rogers decided on Ohio State for one reason: Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes WR coach has turned the program into a receiver factory, manufacturing first round pass catchers at an unprecedented clip.

How does Noah Rogers stack up to the long line of Ohio State elite pass catchers?

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Just on the current Ohio State depth chart, the Buckeyes have three future NFL draft picks. Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t last past 10 selections next April. Emeka Egbuka will most likely come off the board in the first night. Julian Fleming is the 2018 No. 1 overall high school prospect. While he hasn’t produced on the field, he’s been behind some elite players, and his stock will skyrocket this fall.

Not to mention this past season the Buckeyes had Jaxon Njgiba-Smith go in the first round. The year before that? Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were the 10th and 11th draft selection of the 2022 NFL draft.

New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers

Five first round receivers in a three year span is unheard of. That itself is short-changing what Brian Hartline has done. Jameson Williams was a former Ohio State Buckeye transfer that ended up being selected right after Olave and Wilson. Three-straight Buckeye first-rouns selections at one single position.

Terry McLaurin was also drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

Can Rogers follow that trend? Between Hartline’s bullet proof reputation/recruiting to get the most optimal from his guys, Noah Rogers athletic profile, and the fact that Brandon Innis is coming with Rogers, how can one deny it?

Rogers is already turning heads in his freshman spring practice.

Brian Hartline (left) with a recruit

There’s not a place in the world that can stake the claim “WR-U” other than Columbus, Ohio.

Poll : 0 votes