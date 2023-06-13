Is Ohio State the favorite to land Eddrick Houston? Exploring 5-star defensive end's fit with the Buckeyes

Eddrick Houston is a very popular name as colleges look to close in on their 2024 recruiting class. The defensive lineman from Buford, Georgia has been a powerhouse performer for Buford High School.

His on-field excellence has earned him a five-star recruit tag for the 2024 class and teams are fighting it out to get his signature.

The 6’3 255 pounder has been one of the most sought-after high school football players. As top programs chase his signature, it's no surprise that coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes are in the mix.

Houston has had a busy summer as he made his way cross-country for his official recruitment visits. While Ohio State is on his official visit plans, so are other leading programs like Georgia, USC, Clemson, and Alabama.

The stellar defenseman has 22 offers to his name, but Ohio State sports experts rate him to be a likely landing to their Columbus campus. Other sporting experts also rate the likeliness of Eddrick Houston being a future Buckeye far higher than him being on any other roster.

The high school athlete has been a multi-sport athlete and plays anchor for his Buford 4x400 relay team. This explosive burst and speed that he brings from the track aid him on the gridiron. As such, Eddrick Houston has even served multiple roles on his high school defense line.

This versatility is another factor that makes him a five-star recruit for the 2024 class. Apart from being a wholesome defenseman, Houston also started his football career as a tight end. This adds another layer to what he can bring to the table if the need for him to ever play an offensive role arises.

Why Ohio State for Eddrick Houston?

The recruitment of Eddrick Houston by Ohio State is a testament to the program's commitment to excellence and the pursuit of top-tier talent. The Buckeyes have a long-standing tradition of producing successful athletes and developing players into future NFL stars.

Furthermore, Ohio State's football program offers Houston a platform to showcase his skills on a national stage. The Buckeyes compete in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference, where they regularly face formidable opponents and receive significant media coverage.

Playing alongside and against some of the best college football players will undoubtedly aid Eddrick Houston's growth and help him to get to the next level.

Additionally, Ohio State's strong alumni network and connections to the NFL present exciting opportunities for Houston beyond his collegiate career. Many former Buckeyes have gone on to achieve great success at the professional level, making Ohio State a gateway to potential NFL stardom.

