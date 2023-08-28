Is the Ohio State football stadium the biggest in college football? Exploring the seating capacity and other features of the grand infrastructure

Ohio State has one of the most iconic stadiums in college football. Nestled in the heart of Columbus, Ohio, the architectural marvel embodies the enthusiasm of college football and serves as a living testament to the Buckeyes’ rich history.

With a seating capacity of 102,780, Ohio Stadium is one of the largest in college football. However, it doesn’t rank as the biggest within the landscape. Nonetheless, it stands third in the ranking, only behind the Michigan Stadium and the Beaver Stadium.

It was opened in 1922, serving as a replacement for Ohio Field. It initially had a capacity of 66,210 at the time of inauguration. However, it gradually increased over the years as Ohio State became more successful in college football.

The stadium's unique horseshoe-shaped design is instantly recognizable and has become a symbol of the university and the state. The architectural design offers a remarkable combination of intimacy and grandeur to Ohio State fans.

Facilities of the Ohio State Stadium

Modern amenities enhance the experience at the Ohio State football Stadium. Vast high-definition scoreboards strategically positioned within the arena provide fans with instant replays and up-to-date statistics, ensuring a superb watching experience.

The Ohio Stadium boasts excellent Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing spectators to stay connected throughout football games and share their experience within the arena with the rest of the world in real time. There are also numerous restroom facilities stationed around it.

It also houses modern locker rooms, training facilities, and media areas that cater to the needs of both home and visiting teams. The press facilities are equipped to handle the demands of modern sports journalism, allowing reporters to cover the games comprehensively.

Timeline of the stadium seating capacity

The capacity of the Ohio State stadium has varied over time according to fans’ demand. Starting with 66,210, the university gradually increased the stadium's capacity over the years and sometimes reduced it when needed. Let’s look at the change in seating capacity over the years.

1922-1943: 66,210

1944-1947: 72,754

1948-1957: 78,677

1958-1960: 79,658

1961: 79,727

1962-1968: 81,109

1969-1970: 81,455

1971: 81,475

1972: 81,667

1973: 82,567

1974: 83,080

1975-1981: 83,112

1982-1984: 85,290

1985-1988: 85,339

1989-1990: 86,071

1991-1994: 91,470

1995-1999: 89,841

2000: 95,346

2001-2006: 101,568

2007-2014: 102,329

2014-2017: 104,944

2018: 102,082

2019-present: 102,780