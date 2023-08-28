Is the Ohio State football stadium the biggest in college football? Exploring the seating capacity and other features of the grand infrastructure

Ohio State has one of the most iconic stadiums in college football. Nestled in the heart of Columbus, Ohio, the architectural marvel embodies the enthusiasm of college football and serves as a living testament to the Buckeyes’ rich history.
With a seating capacity of 102,780, Ohio Stadium is one of the largest in college football. However, it doesn’t rank as the biggest within the landscape. Nonetheless, it stands third in the ranking, only behind the Michigan Stadium and the Beaver Stadium.
It was opened in 1922, serving as a replacement for Ohio Field. It initially had a capacity of 66,210 at the time of inauguration. However, it gradually increased over the years as Ohio State became more successful in college football.
The stadium's unique horseshoe-shaped design is instantly recognizable and has become a symbol of the university and the state. The architectural design offers a remarkable combination of intimacy and grandeur to Ohio State fans.
Facilities of the Ohio State Stadium
Modern amenities enhance the experience at the Ohio State football Stadium. Vast high-definition scoreboards strategically positioned within the arena provide fans with instant replays and up-to-date statistics, ensuring a superb watching experience.
The Ohio Stadium boasts excellent Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing spectators to stay connected throughout football games and share their experience within the arena with the rest of the world in real time. There are also numerous restroom facilities stationed around it.
It also houses modern locker rooms, training facilities, and media areas that cater to the needs of both home and visiting teams. The press facilities are equipped to handle the demands of modern sports journalism, allowing reporters to cover the games comprehensively.
Timeline of the stadium seating capacity
The capacity of the Ohio State stadium has varied over time according to fans’ demand. Starting with 66,210, the university gradually increased the stadium's capacity over the years and sometimes reduced it when needed. Let’s look at the change in seating capacity over the years.
1922-1943: 66,210
1944-1947: 72,754
1948-1957: 78,677
1958-1960: 79,658
1961: 79,727
1962-1968: 81,109
1969-1970: 81,455
1971: 81,475
1972: 81,667
1973: 82,567
1974: 83,080
1975-1981: 83,112
1982-1984: 85,290
1985-1988: 85,339
1989-1990: 86,071
1991-1994: 91,470
1995-1999: 89,841
2000: 95,346
2001-2006: 101,568
2007-2014: 102,329
2014-2017: 104,944
2018: 102,082
2019-present: 102,780