Is Ohio State out of the playoffs? Exploring if Buckeyes can still make College Football Playoff

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a disappointing 30-24 loss against the Michigan Wolverines in their 2023 regular season finale. It was their only defeat after an impressive run of 11 wins.

OSU was the second-ranked team in the country before the loss against Michigan. However, the defeat pushed the Buckeyes down to No. 6 in the rankings.

Nonetheless, fans have been curious to learn whether the Buckeyes can still reach the College Football Playoff despite last weekend's loss against the Wolverines.

Is Ohio State out of the playoffs?

As things stand, Ohio State is not completely out of the College Football Playoff picture. The Buckeyes have a slim chance of re-entering the No. 4 rankings through the back door.

Here's a look at the scenarios that could favor OSU to possibly re-enter the playoffs:

The Buckeyes will need No. 3 Washington to beat No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. A defeat for the Ducks will likely push them further down the rankings.

Moreover, OSU will need No. 15 Louisville to beat No. 4 Florida State in the ACC championship game. A heavy defeat for the Seminoles could see them plummet further down the college football rankings.

Interestingly, the Buckeyes should also hope that No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa in the Big Ten championship. A loss for the Wolverines could still see them remain ahead of the Buckeyes in the rankings since they defeated Ryan Day's team in the regular season.

The Buckeyes must also require No. 1 Georgia to beat No. 8 Alabama and No. 19 Oklahoma to beat No. 7 Texas. Defeats for the Crimson Tide and Longhorns will also put them out of contention for the playoffs.

If all of the scenarios mentioned above occur, Ohio State might end up with a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, it's important to note that the playoff committee will make the final decision on whether OSU will re-enter the top 4 rankings.